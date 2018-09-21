FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
September 21, 2018 / 1:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moody's lowers outlook on Danske Bank to negative over money laundering

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s on Friday affirmed Danske Bank’s credit ratings but lowed its outlook on the ratings to negative from stable citing risks related to a money laundering scandal at Denmark’s largest lender.

“The negative outlook reflects forward-looking downside risks that may arise from further potential investigations and regulatory penalties, in addition to the process of rebuilding trust with customers, investors and counterparties,” Moody’s said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.