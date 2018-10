COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s federal financial monitoring service has not received official requests from Danish or Estonian authorities regarding the Danske Bank money laundering case, it said on Wednesday.

Rosfinmonitoring was unconditionally ready to assist “in counteracting laundering of the proceeds of crimes, provided we receive such requests via the official channels,” the watchdog said in an email to Reuters. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by John Stonestreet)