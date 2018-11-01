Impact of Danske Bank's Estonian money laundering case not clear yet - CEO

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s third-quarter report does not show significant customer decline following the bank’s money laundering scandal in Estonia, but it is too early to assess if it will have a big impact on business volumes, the CEO said.

“We should be careful not to underestimate the undercurrent. Because if we look at the bank’s reputation, we can see that it is under pressure,” the interim chief executive Jesper Nielsen told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Teis Jensen Editing by Edmund Blair)