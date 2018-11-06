Earnings Season
Danske Bank chairman Andersen to step down

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s largest shareholder, A.P. Moller Holding, has requested an extraordinary general meeting as soon as possible to change the lender’s chairman of the board.

Ole Andersen has stated that he wants to step down from the board at the extraordinary general meeting, Danske Bank said.

A.P. Moller Holding said in a separate announcement it seeks to appoint Karsten Dybvad, currently CEO of the Confederation of Danish Industry, as new chairman. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

