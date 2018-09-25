FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danske Bank case risk to Danish financial sector -council

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s money-laundering case is a risk for Denmark’s financial sector, the Systemic Risk Council said on Tuesday and advised the government to increase the counter cyclical buffer to 1.0 percent from 0.5 percent next year.

“The Danish financial system is highly affected by developments and risk perception in the international markets. That is why the Danske Bank money laundering case poses a risk to the entire sector and to Denmark’s international reputation”. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Adrian Croft)

