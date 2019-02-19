Financials
February 19, 2019 / 10:59 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Estonian regulator to close Danske Bank unit -TV report

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Estonia’s financial supervisory authority has decided to close Danske Bank’s Estonian operation, broadcaster ERR reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

A spokeswoman for the Finantsinspektsioon watchdog declined to comment, saying it would issue a statement later.

Danske Bank has said it has started to close down its Estonian business after an investigation into alleged money laundering.

A Danske Bank representative was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki Editing by David Goodman)

