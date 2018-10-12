Estonia's Danske Bank accounts to be closed - finance ministry

TALLINN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Estonia’s Ministry of Finance will close its accounts at Danske Bank’s Estonian branch as of Nov. 30, as the bank has announced it will close down its local customer business, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said.

“As Danske Bank has declared that in the future they will concentrate only on servicing non-resident business clients and their subsidiaries in Estonia, the Ministry does not deem it necessary to have accounts there any more,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Writing by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by Mark Potter)