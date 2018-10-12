FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 12, 2018 / 9:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Estonia's Danske Bank accounts to be closed - finance ministry

1 Min Read

TALLINN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Estonia’s Ministry of Finance will close its accounts at Danske Bank’s Estonian branch as of Nov. 30, as the bank has announced it will close down its local customer business, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said.

“As Danske Bank has declared that in the future they will concentrate only on servicing non-resident business clients and their subsidiaries in Estonia, the Ministry does not deem it necessary to have accounts there any more,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Writing by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.