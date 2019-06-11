Finnish police decide not to investigate Nordea - report

HELSINKI, June 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (Keskusrikospoliisi) has decided not to start an investigation into alleged money laundering at Nordea , the Nordic region’s biggest bank, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper did not cite its sources.

The police were considering whether to start an investigation based on complaint filed by Bill Browder’s Hermitage Capital.

A police spokesman declined to comment, saying they would release a statement later on Tuesday.