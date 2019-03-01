Swedbank shareholder Alecta to seek accountability for any money laundering

STOCKHOLM, March 1 (Reuters) - Swedbank investor Alecta said on Friday that those responsible would need to be held accountable should a probe into money laundering allegations related to the bank reveal gross negligence or insufficient compliance.

“We believe it is important to get clarity and all facts on the table regarding the alleged shortcomings at Swedbank concerning money laundering,” Alecta CEO Magnus Billing said in a blogpost on the investment firm’s website.

“In cases of gross negligence and lack of compliance connected to any possible money laundering, those responsible must of course be held accountable.”

Alecta owned Swedbank shares equal to 4.9 percent of capital at the turn of the year, ownership records on the bank’s website showed.