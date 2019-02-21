Swedbank investor AMF calls for independent review of alleged money laundering

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish pensions manager AMF said on Thursday it wanted alleged links to money laundering at Swedbank, put forward by a Swedish State Television programme on Wednesday, to be investigated independently.

AMF was the fourth-largest shareholder in Swedbank with a 4.8 percent stake by the end of 2018, according to the bank’s website.

“AMF wants, as a large shareholder in Swedbank, that the serious information in the media regarding money laundering to be investigated in an independent fashion,” it said in a statement.

“We mean that it is essential that an examination of the material as a whole is carried through independently, in an as prompt and transparent way as possible,” it added. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Esha Vaish)