Investor Browder to file criminal complaint against Swedbank 'soon'

STOCKHOLM, March 1 (Reuters) - Bill Browder, founder of investment fund Hermitage Capital, said on Friday he will “soon” be filing a criminal complaint with Swedish authorities over Swedbank’s alleged involvement in Baltic money laundering.

Browder told Reuters that his priority was to bring the complaint in Sweden first, but that he then intended to also file complaints with other relevant authorities.

Swedbank is the subject of a joint probe by Swedish and Estonian financial watchdogs following a media report linking Swedbank to the Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

Swedish TV reported last week that documents showed at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.34 billion) had been transferred between accounts at Swedbank and Danske Bank in the Baltics between 2007 and 2015.

Swedbank has hired an external firm to independently investigate the report. It had previously said that it was confident about its internal controls against money laundering and that it had reported any suspicious transactions found. ($1 = 9.2183 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm Editing by Alexander Smith)