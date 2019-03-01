UPDATE 1-Investor Browder to file criminal complaint against Swedbank 'soon'

(Adds investor comments)

STOCKHOLM, March 1 (Reuters) - Hermitage Capital’s founder Bill Browder said on Friday he plans to file criminal complaints with several authorities, including in Sweden, over Swedbank’s alleged link to a Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

Browder, once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia and who now campaigns to expose corruption, has urged various government authorities to bring cases linked to money laundering against Danske.

Swedbank is the subject of a joint investigation by Swedish and Estonian financial watchdogs after a media report tied Swedbank to the Danske money laundering scandal.

The Swedish lender declined to comment on Browder’s impending criminal complaint but has previously said it was confident about its internal controls against money laundering and that it had reported any suspicious transactions found.

Danske is being investigated in five countries, including the United States, over some 200 billion euros ($228 billion) of suspicious payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian branch.

Browder, who in September asked the U.S. Treasury to investigate Danske Bank, said his priority was to file the criminal complaint against Swedbank in its home market, but would then take it to authorities in other countries where the Swedish bank has operations.

Swedbank’s third-biggest investor, Alecta, said those responsible would need to be held accountable should an investigation uncover gross negligence or poor compliance.

Swedbank has hired external forensic auditors to investigate the Swedish TV report, which said at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.34 billion) had been moved between accounts at Swedbank and Danske in the Baltics between 2007 and 2015.

Swedbank is the largest bank in the Baltics with around 3.3 million retail customers and around 300,000 corporate customers. The Baltics accounted for just under a fifth of its revenue in 2018.