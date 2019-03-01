Cyclical Consumer Goods
Swedbank investor Lannebo says communication missteps harmed trust

STOCKHOLM, March 1 (Reuters) - Investor Lannebo said on Friday Swedbank’s CEO made mistakes in terms of communications when trying to deal will the fallout of a Swedish media report last week linking the bank to a Baltic money laundering scandal centred around Danske Bank.

“(Swedbank CEO) Bonnesen could have communicated differently due to the importance of trust in a bank. That trust has now been harmed. Whether or not she can stay as CEO and gain that trust back, I can’t really say,” Maria Nordqvist, Lannebo’s head of responsible investments, told Reuters.

Lannebo is a top 20 investor in Swedbank, owning a stake of less than half a percent. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

