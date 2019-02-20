Lithuanian c.bank says no information Swedbank involved in money laundering

VILNIUS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lithuania’s central bank said on Wednesday it had no information that Swedbank had been involved in money laundering after Swedish TV linked the lender to suspicious transfers with Danske Bank in the Baltics.

“We are monitoring the situation carefully and will evaluate it in cooperation with institutions and law enforcement from other countries,” said Vytautas Valvonis, head of supervision at the central bank. “If needed, we will take action.”

Valvonis said the central bank had evaluated Swedbank’s implementation of money laundering and terrorist financing legislation about a year ago, finding some discrepancies.

“The central bank issued a warning to the bank and told it to correct the shortcomings. Swedbank did that within the mandated term,” he said. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas Editing by Simon Johnson/Keith Weir)