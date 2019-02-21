Lithuanian regulator to examine Swedbank

VILNIUS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania’s financial regulator will examine the local operations of Swedbank, it said on Thursday, following allegations of money laundering by the Swedish lender in the Baltics.

“We will examine the situation of Swedbank in Lithuania to make sure that there has been no suspicious activity,” Vytautas Valvonis, the supervisory head at the central bank said in a statement.

The agency said that it would help Swedish and Estonian authorities in their own investigations.

A Swedish TV report alleged earlier that money laundering could have occurred in relation to at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.30 billion) that had been transferred between the Baltic accounts at Swedbank and Danske between 2007 and 2015. (Reporting By John O’Donnell and Andrius Sytas Editing by Balazs Koranyi)