Estonian prosecutor looking into alleged Swedbank links to money laundering scandal

TALLINN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Estonia’s state prosecutor is investigating allegations in a Swedish television report that Swedbank was linked to suspicious transactions with Danske Bank, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that, as the published information relates to Danske Bank, we are checking out the claims as part of our Danske investigation,” said the spokeswoman, when asked about the report.

She said the prosecutor could open a further separate investigation into Swedbank if needed.

Swedbank earlier defended its money laundering controls in response to the report.