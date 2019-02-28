U.S. embassy in Sweden asks financial watchdog for meeting on Swedbank

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Sweden has asked the domestic watchdog FI for a meeting to discuss allegations of Swedbank’s involvement in a Baltic money-laundering scandal, raising concerns that U.S. authorities might be mulling a probe of the Nordic bank.

A FI spokesman said on Thursday it had received a letter on Feb. 27 from the U.S. embassy asking to discuss Swedbank in relation to the money laundering allegations, and that the body was “taking care of the matter according to our routines”.

The news heightened concerns that U.S. authorities could potentially look into Swedbank after allegations in a media report that at least 40 billion Swedish crowns transferred between Swedbank and Danske Bank accounts between 2007 and 2015 could be laundered money. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by Jan Harvey)