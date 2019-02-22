Baltic money laundering probe is positive step -c.bank chief

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday it was positive that the money-laundering allegations in the Baltics had been brought to light and that all the transactions needed to be investigated.

Financial watchdogs in Sweden and Estonia said earlier this week they would open a joint investigation into allegations made in a Swedish TV programme linking Swedbank to suspect transactions with Danske Bank, which is being probed over money laundering allegations.

Ingves told Swedish news agency TT: “Now we have to poke around in this for a few months and dig out all the transactions.”

When asked if Swedish banks, which dominate the retail banking market in the Baltics, had been naive, Ingves said they had.

“If you look at what happened in the Baltics, where they went through a bank crisis 10 years ago, yes, you can see a certain amount of that,” he said.

“The Baltic countries have the history and the geographical location they have and you have to be aware that there are a number of ‘bad guys’,” Ingves told the Swedish news agency.

A television report on Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT on Wednesday alleged money laundering could have occurred in relation to at least 40 billion Swedish crowns ($4.27 billion)transferred between Baltic accounts at Swedbank and Danske between 2007 and 2015.

Danske is being investigated in its home market of Denmark, Estonia, Britain, France and the United States over some 200 billion euros ($226.40 billion) in payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian branch.