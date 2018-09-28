FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 28, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 2 hours

Swiss check if banks handled Danske's Estonian fund flows

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss watchdogs are looking into whether local banks handled billions of euros that may have moved to Switzerland through the Estonian branch of Denmark’s Danske Bank.

“We are addressing the question of whether and how Swiss institutions are involved in the current case of Danske Bank and how money laundering regulations were observed,” the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in an email on Friday.

Danske Bank’s CEO resigned this month after an inquiry revealed that 200 billion euros ($232 billion) of payments, many of which the bank said were suspicious, had been moved through its Estonian branch over eight years. Six percent of the money flowed to Switzerland, a report by a law firm found. ($1 = 0.8631 euros) (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.