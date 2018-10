COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Danish authorities are in contact with U.S. authorities regarding a money laundering scandal linked to Danske Bank’s Estonian branch, Business Minister Rasmus Jarlov told Reuters on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that we do have contact with the U.S. authorities,” Jarlov said after a hearing by the Danish parliament’s business committee regarding the case. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)