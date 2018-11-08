Central bank chief seen as possible next Danske Bank CEO -Finans

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank governor Lars Rohde and head of mortgage lender Nykredit Michael Rasmussen are being mentioned as favourites to take over as chief executive of Danske Bank, online media Finans reported.

Danske has been looking for a new CEO since Thomas Borgen quit after an internal inquiry found that payments totalling 200 billion euros, many of which it said were suspicious, had been moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

The Maersk family, the bank’s largest shareholder, announced on Tuesday it aimed to replace Danske’s chairman Ole Andersen with Karsten Dybvad, who currently heads the Confederation of Danish Industry, at an extraordinary general meeting soon.

Several sources point to Rohde and Rasmussen as favourites for the CEO job, Finans reported late on Wednesday, noting both have good relations to Dybvad.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, 40, the board’s initial choice to take over as chief executive, was rejected by the Danish financial regulator last month due to a lack of experience.

Rohde, 64, and Rasmussen, 54, both have decades of experience in the Danish financial sector.

One source said hiring Rohde would help restore credibility at the bank, which is the subject of criminal investigations in Denmark, Estonia and the United States and could face fines.

Danske Bank, Nykredit and the central bank declined to comment to Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)