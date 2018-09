COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Financial Services Authority will reopen its investigation of Danske Bank and its laundering of billions of euros from Russia and elsewhere through its Estonian branch following the bank’s own report issued on Wednesday.

“We’re reopening the investigation of the bank that we initially closed in May,” head of FSA Jesper Berg told Danish broadcaster TV2 on Thursday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)