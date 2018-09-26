FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danish newspaper Berlingske names Danske Bank whistleblower

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Danish newspaper Berlingske reported on Wednesday that Briton Howard Wilkinson was the internal whistleblower at Danske Bank who was the central person in revealing a money laundering scandal in Estonia.

It said Wilkinson had confirmed his role in an email sent to Berlingske, after he was named by Estonian media on Wednesday. Wilkinson was head of Danske Bank’s trading unit, Danske Markets, in the Baltic from 2007 to 2014.

Reporting by Teis Jensen Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Edmund Blair

