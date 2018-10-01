Danske Bank appoints interim CEO

COPENHAGEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s board of directors on Monday appointed Jesper Nielsen, a member of the lender’s executive board and head of its Danish banking unit, as interim chief executive until a permanent CEO can be appointed to replace Thomas F. Borgen.

Borgen announced last month that he would resign after an internal inquiry by the bank revealed that 200 billion euros ($235 billion) of payments, many of which the bank said were suspicious, had been moved through its Estonian branch over a period of eight years. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)