Danske Bank appoints new head of financial crime unit from Morgan Stanley

COPENHAGEN, May 8 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, entangled in one of the world’s biggest money laundering scandals, said on Wednesday it had appointed Satnam Lehal from Morgan Stanley to head its financial crime unit.

As head of the unit Lehal will be responsible for “preventing money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, bribery and corruption and ensuring strict adherence to sanctions and embargoes requirements,” Danske Bank said in a statement.

Lehal has served as a managing director at Morgan Stanley responsible for financial crime. He will report to head of compliance Philippe Vollot, who in December joined Danske from Deutsche Bank.