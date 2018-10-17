Danske Bank ditches CEO candidate after regulator questions experience

COPENHAGEN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Wednesday it had dropped plans to appoint Jacob Aarup-Andersen as chief executive after the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said a candidate with more experience was needed.

“The FSA’s preliminary assessment is that it considers the candidate well qualified in many areas, but also finds that longer experience, including within certain of Danske Bank’s business areas, is needed,” Danske Bank said in a statement.

Jesper Nielsen will stay on as interim CEO, the bank said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)