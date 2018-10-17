FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 17, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Danske Bank ditches CEO candidate after regulator questions experience

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Wednesday it had dropped plans to appoint Jacob Aarup-Andersen as chief executive after the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said a candidate with more experience was needed.

“The FSA’s preliminary assessment is that it considers the candidate well qualified in many areas, but also finds that longer experience, including within certain of Danske Bank’s business areas, is needed,” Danske Bank said in a statement.

Jesper Nielsen will stay on as interim CEO, the bank said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.