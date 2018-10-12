Danske Bank has started to close parts of Estonia business - spokesman

COPENHAGEN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Danske Bank is in the process of closing down its local customer business in Estonia, which has been at the centre of an investigation into alleged money laundering, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Friday.

“We’re writing to both private and corporate customers that we have to close down their products and services,” the spokesman said.

Danske said in April it would close its local customer business in Estonia. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)