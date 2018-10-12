FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 12, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Danske Bank has started to close parts of Estonia business - spokesman

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Danske Bank is in the process of closing down its local customer business in Estonia, which has been at the centre of an investigation into alleged money laundering, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Friday.

“We’re writing to both private and corporate customers that we have to close down their products and services,” the spokesman said.

Danske said in April it would close its local customer business in Estonia. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.