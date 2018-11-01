Earnings Season
Danske Bank Q3 pretax profit drops more than expected

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank pretax profit dropped 42 percent year on year in the third quarter to 3.59 billion Danish crowns ($547 million), missing the 3.72 billion that was expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The result was dented by a 1.5 billion crown donation, which the bank has decided to give to societies in which it operates following a money laundering scandal at its Estonian branch.

$1 = 6.5674 Danish crowns

