Danske Bank shareholders to elect new chairman Dec 7

COPENHAGEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Danske Bank shareholders, reeling from a money laundering scandal, will elect a new chairman and vice-chairman on Dec 7 after its largest shareholder ousted the lender’s head of board this month.

Danske Bank said on Wednesday the board supported the election of two candidates put forward by A.P. Moller Holding, which controls about 21 percent of the share capital in Danske.

A.P. Moller has nominated Karsten Dybvad, who currently heads the Confederation of Danish Industry, to replace Ole Andersen as chairman of Denmark’s largest bank.

Its choice for vice-chairman is Jan Nielsen, who is chief investment officer in the holding company and a member of the board at toymaker LEGO. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)