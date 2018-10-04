Danske Bank talking with U.S authorities over Estonia accounts, halts buybacks

COPENHAGEN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Thursday that it is in talks with U.S. authorities about non-resident accounts at its Estonia branch which are at the centre of a money laundering scandal.

The Danish bank also announced it would discontinue its share buyback programme as it has reassessed its capital targets after the Danish Financial Services Authority said the bank’s compliance and reputational risks are higher than assumed in the FSA’s latest view in May. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)