Danske Bank was behind large share of Estonian cross-border payments in 2008-2015 -cen.bank

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank processed a large share of the total cross-border payments in Estonia between 2008 and 2015, the Estonian central bank said on Monday.

Banks doing business in Estonia, which has been at the centre of a money-laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, handled cross-border transactions of more than $1 trillion in and out of the country between 2008 and 2017, according to its central bank.

“Statistics show clearly that a large share of total cross-border payments was processed by Danske Bank, the payment volumes of which increased strongly until 2014, after which they contracted sharply,” the bank said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Adrian Croft)