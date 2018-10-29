FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Danske Bank whistleblower cleared to speak freely in European parliament

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A whistleblower who helped to reveal a major money laundering scandal at Danske Bank has been freed of confidentiality obligations to the company ahead of his testimony in the European Parliament next month, a Danske spokesman said on Monday.

The scandal involves 200 billion euros ($230 billion) in payments through Danske’s Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, many of which Denmark’s largest bank said in a report last month it regards as suspicious. (Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Keith Weir)

