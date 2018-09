COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s management has been invited by the Danish parliament’s business committee to an open hearing in the parliament to explain its actions in the money laundering scandal linked to its Estonian branch.

Under Danish law no one is obliged to participate in public hearings or comment under oath at them. The bank has not decided yet whether it will participate, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)