September 14, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danske shares fall after WSJ reports U.S. to investigate money laundering case

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Danske Bank fell 4 percent on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. law enforcement agencies are investigating the bank over allegations of money laundering through Estonia.

The U.S. Justice Department, Treasury Department and Securities and Exchange Commission are examining Danske Bank, after a whistleblower complaint was filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission more than two years ago, according to person familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Danske declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Loyu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
