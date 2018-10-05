FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 5, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danske shares plummet to 4-year lows after mirror trade report

1 Min Read

* FT reports Danske executed mirror trades for Russian clients

* Shares slide 8 percent

* Credit Suisse downgrades Danske

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Danske Bank plummeted on Friday to their lowest level in four years after a media report the bank executed up to 8.5 billion euros of mirror trades for Russian customers in 2013 and a downgrade by Credit Suisse.

An internal memo seen by Financial Times indicates that Danske Bank executed mirror trades in 2013 of between 6 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros, the UK newspaper reported on Friday.

Danske shares were trading 9.8 percent lower at 0744 GMT. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.