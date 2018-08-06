FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Denmark to investigate Danske Bank over money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Denmark’s state prosecutor said on Monday it had started a criminal investigation into Danske Bank over allegations that it had been involved in money laundering through its Estonian branch.

The investigation concerns transactions worth billions of Danish crowns that might have been part of criminal money laundering, the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime said in a statement.

It was too early to say whether the prosecutor would raise criminal proceedings, it added.

Last week, Estonia’s general prosecutor said it had begun a criminal investigation over allegations that Denmark’s largest bank was involved in money laundering through the Baltic country. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Alexander Smith)

