TALLINN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Estonia’s state prosecutor said on Wednesday it has detained 10 people in relation to a money laundering scandal linked to Danske Bank.

Authorities in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States are investigating payments totalling 200 billion euros ($229 billion) made through the Danish bank’s tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

