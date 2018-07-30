Estonian parliament will discuss Danske money-laundering case on Tuesday

COPENHAGEN, July 30 (Reuters) - The Estonian parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to discuss a money laundering case involving Danske Bank, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Denmark’s biggest lender has admitted to flaws in its anti-money laundering controls in Estonia and has launched its own investigation into the allegations that centre on transactions between 2007 and 2015.

Danske Bank’s own investigation is due to report results in September.