FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 30, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Estonian parliament will discuss Danske money-laundering case on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 30 (Reuters) - The Estonian parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to discuss a money laundering case involving Danske Bank, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Denmark’s biggest lender has admitted to flaws in its anti-money laundering controls in Estonia and has launched its own investigation into the allegations that centre on transactions between 2007 and 2015.

Danske Bank’s own investigation is due to report results in September.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.