Estonia's general prosecutor begins new criminal proceedings against Danske Bank

COPENHAGEN, July 31 (Reuters) - Estonia’s general prosecutor has begun new criminal proceedings against Denmark’s Danske Bank based on a complaint filed last week by Bill Browder’s Hermitage Capital, member of Estonia’s parliament Liisa Oviir said on Tuesday.

“A piece of new information we got from the attorney general was that there has been started new criminal proceedings due to the claim made by Hermitage Capital,” she told Reuters in a phone interview after a meeting in the parliament.

A Danske Bank spokesman had no immediate comment but said the bank is willing to cooperate with Estonian authorities.

The general prosecutor’s office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)