Former Danske Bank CEO Borgen charged over Estonia case-report

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish prosecutors have charged Thomas Borgen, former chief executive of Danske Bank , over his involvement in one of the worlds biggest money laundering scandals, newspaper Borsen reported on Tuesday, citing his lawyer.

The prosecutors raided Borgen’s home on March 12, the lawyer said, according to the report.

Danske Bank is under investigation for suspicious transactions of some 200 billion euros that passed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Calls to his lawyer and to the prosecutor were unanswered.