Fund manager and Kremlin critic files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

COPENHAGEN, July 12 (Reuters) - A criminal complaint against Danske Bank over alleged money laundering at its Estonian branch has been filed by Bill Browder, once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia who is now campaigning to expose corruption.

Browder said on Twitter that he had filed a complaint with the Danish law enforcement authorities.

Danske Bank declined to comment. It has admitted to flaws in its anti money-laundering controls in Estonia and launched its own investigation into the case.