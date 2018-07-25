FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:27 AM / in an hour

Kremlin critic Browder expands criminal complaint against Danske Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 25 (Reuters) - Bill Browder, once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia who is now campaigning to expose corruption, has filed a criminal complaint against Denmark’s Danske Bank in Estonia.

Two weeks ago Browder filed a criminal complaint against the bank with Danish authorities over alleged money laundering at the bank’s Estonian branch in the past.

“We can confirm that he has filed a complaint but the exact content of that complaint we are not at liberty to disclose to the general public,” a spokesman for Estonia’s Prosecutor’s Office told Reuters.

A Danske Bank spokesman said the bank was looking into the new complaint and would decide whether to comment on it later on Wednesday.

Bill Browder did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

