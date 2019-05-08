Ten former Danske Bank executives charged over Estonia case -Berlingske

COPENHAGEN, May 8 (Reuters) - Danish prosecutors have charged 10 former executives of Danske Bank over their suspected involvement in one of the world’s biggest money laundering scandals, newspaper Berlingske reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

Former chief executive Thomas Borgen, who stepped down last October, was among the 10 persons charged, Berlingske said.

Danske Bank is under investigation regarding some 200 billion euros ($224 billion) in suspicious transactions that passed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

The Danish state prosecutor for economic crime declined to comment.