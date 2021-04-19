New Danske Bank CEO says he will continue strategy set out by Vogelzang

COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - Carsten Egeriis, the newly appointed chief executive at Danske Bank, said on Monday he planned to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor Chris Vogelzang who unexpectedly announced his resignation earlier in the day.

“The plan is to fully continue the strategy that Chris Vogelzang and the rest of the management team have set out,” Egeriis told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)