COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - Danske Bank Chief Executive Chris Vogelzang resigned on Monday after Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in a probe into violations of money-laundering regulation at Dutch lender ABN Amro, Danske Bank said in a statement.

Carsten Egeriis, chief risk officer, will take over as chief executive effective immediately, Danske said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)