Danish regulator files criminal complaint over Danske Bank market abuse

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s financial watchdog has filed a criminal complaint against Danske Bank, the country’s biggest lender, over violations of market abuse regulation, Danske said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We take this matter very seriously. We did not have adequate market monitoring in place and we have therefore, since 2019, made significant investments to strengthen the systems and controls in close dialogue with the FSA,” said the bank’s chief compliance officer, Philippe Vollot.