Earnings Season
February 5, 2020 / 7:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danske Bank beats Q4 net profit expectations

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Danske Bank beat fourth quarter net profit expectations on Wednesday and said it expects to earn a net profit of 8-10 billion Danish crowns in 2020.

Denmark’s biggest lender reported a net profit of 5.0 billion Danish crowns ($738.5 million), topping the 4.4 billion forecast by analysts on average, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It said it would pay a dividend of 8.5 per share for 2019, above the 7.29 crowns forecast by analysts, and corresponding to 49% of reported net profit.

$1 = 6.7707 Danish crowns Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below