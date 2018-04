COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Danske Bank posted pretax profit for the first quarter in line with expectations, and kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

Pretax profit fell to 6.20 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) in January-March from 7.14 billion crowns a year earlier and in line with the analysts’ 6.18 billion crowns forecast.

The bank still expects net profit for the year of between 18 and 20 billion crowns.