Danske Bank to pay out slightly lower 2018 dividend than expected

COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, which is embroiled in a major money laundering scandal, proposed a dividend of 8.5 Danish crowns ($1.30) per share for 2018 on Friday, missing the 8.64 crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

It said it expected a net profit in the range of 14-16 billion crowns in 2019, from 15.00 billion in 2018, in-line with the 15.04 billion expected by analysts for 2019.

Danske issued a profit warning in December leaving little room for surprises in the 2018 figures.