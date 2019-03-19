Company News
March 19, 2019 / 11:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Danske Bank investors seek $475 mln in damages over money laundering scandal

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - Two U.S. law firms have filed a lawsuit on behalf of institutional investors against Danske Bank over a 200 billion euro ($227 billion) money laundering scandal.

Shareholder law firms Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. and DRRT filed the lawsuit in Copenhagen on behalf of investors from 19 countries, “asserting fraud claims stemming from a massive Russian money-laundering scheme and multi-year cover-up by Denmark’s largest bank and its senior leadership.”

The group seeks $475 million in damages, Grant & Eisenhofer said in a statement dated March 18.

Danske Bank was not immediately available for a comment ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

